Blackhawks announce that Joel Quenneville, Stan Bowman will return next season

CHICAGO – Even after two-straight first round exits in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and missing the postseason all together this season, there will be no changes for the Blackhawks at the top of the organization.

On Thursday, team president John McDonough announced that both head coach Joel Quenneville and general manager Stan Bowman will return to the team for the 2018-2019 season.

McDonough told the media of the decision on Thursday, just hours after the Blackhawks beat the Blues on Wednesday in St. Louis. It comes as the team will miss the postseason for the first time since the 2007-2008 campaign, which is also the first for Bowman and Quenneville in their current positions.

This year’s 33-37-10 record quite a change from the previous nine seasons, where the two helped to build the once floundering Blackhawks into a dynasty. From the 2008-2009 season till last year, the team made the playoffs nine-straight times and capture three Stanley Cups, the first for the franchise since 1961.

Quenneville has been the Blackhawks head coach since October of 2008, when he replaced Denis Savard just a few games into the season. Bowman took over as Blackhawks general manager in July of 2009.

