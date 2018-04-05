New CPS school construction could unearth human remains

CHICAGO — Construction workers building a school in a northwest Chicago neighborhood are working carefully to avoid disturbing human remains that may lie underneath the construction site.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the $70 million school in Dunning is being built at the site of the former Cook County Poor House.

An estimated 38,000 people were buried at the location in unmarked graves, including people too poor to afford a funeral, unclaimed bodies and patients from the county’s insane asylum.

Public Building Commission Spokesman Bryant Payne says no human remains have been found since the city began examining the site in 2013. The commission has drafted a plan to guide workers in the proper way to handle potential discoveries.

The school is expected to open for the 2019-20 school year.