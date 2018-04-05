NRA joins fight against Deerfield’s weapons ban

DEERFIELD, Ill. — A Chicago suburb is no longer waiting for Illinois lawmakers to pass gun reform.

Deerfield unanimously passed an ordinance that prohibits the possession, manufacture or sale of a range of firearms and large-capacity magazines.

Residents have until June 13 to remove the listed weapons from village limits. Violators face up to $1,000 per day in fines.

The gun rights group, Guns Save Life, is filing a lawsuit, and they’re getting support from the National Rifle Association.

“Every law-abiding villager of Deerfield has the right to protect themselves, their homes, and their loved ones with the firearm that best suits their needs,” said Chris W. Cox, executive director of NRA-ILA, in a statement. “The National Rifle Association is pleased to assist Guns Save Life in defense of this freedom.”

“We are going to fight this ordinance, which clearly violates our member’s constitutional rights, and with the help of the NRA I believe we can secure a victory for law-abiding gun owners in and around Deerfield,” said John Boch, president of Guns Save Life, in a statement.