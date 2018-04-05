Robert Zeglinski joins Sports Feed to talk Bears on Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - This is a spring in which there is a healthy amount of optimism about the Bears, and that's a good thing.

Mitchell Trubisky, Matt Nagy, and a collection of new offensive weapons have people feeling a bit better about the team after a few down years of retooling in the early Ryan Pace era. Those vibes now continue as the Bears continue free agency and they start preparing for the NFL Draft in a couple of weeks.

Robert Zeglinski of Windy City Gridiron, The Rock River Times, and a number of football publications joined the show on Thursday to discuss the moves made so far with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

You can watch Robert's segments on Thursday's show in the video above or below.