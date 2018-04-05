Social worker faces 14 felony charges after patient says she made him her ‘sex slave’

A state social worker is facing 14 felony charges after one of her patients said she treated him like a “sex slave.”

Christy Lenhardt, 53, worked for the Illinois Department of Human Services. She was based at the Elgin Mental Health Center in Elgin, Ill.

The Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office said Lenhardt was charged with eight counts of sexual misconduct with a person with disabilities, and six counts of official misconduct.

The person Lenhardt allegedly had contact with was a patient with disabilities.

According to the Chicago Tribune, in a federal civil rights complaint filed in November, Benahdam Hurt accused Lenhardt of making him her “sex slave” during a nearly three-year relationship.

If convicted, Lenhardt faces probation or between two and five years of prison.