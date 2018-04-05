Suspect in fatal crash and ex-wife committed suicide, officials say

WARRENVILLE, Ill. – The deaths of a man accused of causing a fatal crash and his ex-wife have been ruled suicides, according to officials.

The DuPage County Coroner has ruled that Brian Thunderkick and his ex-wife Laura Arns took their own lives.

Their bodies were found Feb. 22 at their home in Warrenville, Ill.

Thunderstruck was charged with reckless homicide after a fiery collision that killed Erika Villagomez last fall on Butterfield Road.

Villagomez was a senior at Northern Illinois University.