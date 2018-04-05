× The homer-happy White Sox start their home schedule Thursday

CHICAGO – The standard to which they set in their opening game a week ago is still holding true as they make their return to the South Side.

A six-homer outburst on Opening Day against the Royals in Kansas City set the pace for a power-filled week for the White Sox. They are now up to 14 on the season after two more on Wednesday night in a 4-3 win over the Blue Jays in Toronto on Wednesday.

Matt Davidson clubbed his fourth of the young season and his first since hitting three on Opening Day in the second inning. Yoan Moncada came inches away from hitting a Grand Slam in the fifth inning, settling with a single and RBI after a catch overturned in a two-run inning for the White Sox.

When the Blue Jays tied it, Jose Abreu hit his second homer of the season in the eighth inning to give the team their third victory of the season.

Their 14 homers are the most in Major League Baseball, which is two ahead of the Nationals who have 12 homers, and three ahead of the Yankees and Cardinals.

It certainly gives fans something to talk about as they open up their 28th season at Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday as the welcome the Detroit Tigers in to start a three-game series. The White Sox haven’t won their first game of the year at home since the 2014 season, having lost the last three season, including a 6-3 loss to the Tigers in a game that was made up after a rain out.

Since moving into the new park in 1991, the Whtie Sox are 15-12 in home openers.

Like on Opening Day last week in Kansas City, James Shields will take the mound for the White Sox and will be opposed by the Jordan Zimmerman. Despite allowing four first inning runs, Shields got the win when he shutout the Royals in his final five innings of work.

Like that afternoon, it won’t be the best of weather for the White Sox, who will take the field with temperatures hovering around 40 degrees at 3:10 PM first pitch. A chance of snow is expected throughout the afternoon, especially after 6 PM.

That didn’t hurt the team’s power on a cold opener in Kansas City last Thursday, and by the looks of it, that won’t stop their hitting display as they get to show it to the home fans for the first time.