Will it snow during the Chicago White Sox home opener?

CHICAGO -- If you're heading to the Chicago White Sox Home opener Thursday, be sure to bundle up!

Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 30s when the game starts at 3:10 p.m., and conditions are coming together for a round of snow and rain to move into the region Thursday afternoon.

The chance for precipitation is low to start the game, but rises during the later innings. Snow and rain are likely after the game and during Thursday evening's commute.

Snow accumulations of 1/2 to 1 inch may be common with higher localized amounts possible.

The snow and rain should end during the overnight hours.

