Woman, 26, shot while riding in car on Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO -- Police are investigating after a woman was shot while riding in a car on Lake Shore Drive in the Gold Coast.

The 26-year-old woman was a passenger in a car traveling on the 1600 block of North Lake Shore Drive.

Around 2:05 a.m. Thursday, several shots were fired at the car she was riding in from a silver four-door sedan.

The woman was shot in the knee and was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

Police were seen collecting shell casings on the 700 block of North Michigan.

A possible motive is unknown at this time.

Police say there was a brief chase with the possible offending vehicle, but that chase was cut off before any arrests could be made.

No one is in custody.