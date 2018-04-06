CFD paramedic on leave after allegedly masturbating in firehouse

CHICAGO — A Chicago Fire Department paramedic is on administrative leave after complaints that he masturbated in and around a South Side firehouse.

City Hall says the allegations against him have been swirling for more than a year. The paramedic is accused of masturbating in full view of co-workers at a South Side fire station.

This is the latest sex scandal to hit the city’s fire department. Earlier this year, a woman accused a veteran firefighter of repeatedly having sex at a station while other colleagues allegedly looked the other way.