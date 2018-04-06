6 men held in connection to pair of violent robberies downtown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago police are holding six men in connection with a pair of robberies downtown.

The incidents happened in the city's Printer's Row neighborhood, up to the Gold Coast area.

One of the offenders, an 18-year-old man, allegedly swiped a cellphone and cash straight from the hands of a 21-year-old man standing along the 700 block of North Rush Street just before 1 a.m. Friday.

The 21-year-old victim ran after the offender, but was then beaten by five others before they all fled the scene.

Police chased after the group, eventually taking all six men into custody.

Police recovered a backpack from the scene. It was less than half hour earlier that a 34-year-old man had his backpack stolen as he walked along West Polk in Printer's Row. He told police he was approached by at least five men who pushed him to the ground and then beat him. Police say one of the offenders was in possession of an item taken during the earlier robbery.

Both victims are OK and refused medical treatment.

Police are investigating.