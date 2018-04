CHICAGO — Police arrested a Chicago Public Schools Safe Passage worker for possession of a controlled substance.

Betty Brown, 60, was arrested in the 4000 block of West Gladys Avenue Tuesday morning.

She appeared in court Wednesday and was issued at $10,000 bond. Her next court appearance is April 24.

No other information was available.

