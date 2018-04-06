Man, 56, charged in River North fatal stabbing of software CEO
CHICAGO — Charges were filed overnight against a man in a deadly stabbing in the city’s River North neighborhood.
Gino Bassett, Sr., 56, is charged with first degree murder and two misdemeanor counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said.
He is due in bond court later this morning.
Bassett is accused of attacking 55-year-old Mike Beedle of Park Ridge in an alley in the 400 block of North State Street last month.
Beedle was stabbed in the back and died.
He leaves behind a wife and six children.
He was also the CEO and founder of a software and training company.