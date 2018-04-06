× Man arrested with over 50 lb. of marijuana in Naperville

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Naperville police arrested a man for carrying 52 pounds of marijuana.

David Gordon is charged with cannabis trafficking and possession of more than 5,000 grams of cannabis.

Police say he hauled the drugs from California.

After receiving a tip, Special Operations Group detectives questioned Gordon after he arrived in Naperville Monday afternoon.

Dogs found the drugs in the luggage.

Gordon was booked in DuPage County Jail and is still there as of Thursday afternoon.

His bond is set at $150,000.