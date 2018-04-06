Man critically injured after knife attack in West Town

CHICAGO — A man was critically injured after he was beaten and stabbed late Thursday night in the West Town neighborhood.

Police say the 25-year-old man was getting out of a vehicle in the 2000 block of West Ferdinand around 10:30 p.m., when a group of males approached and started attacking him.

One suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the leg, hitting an artery, police said.

The man took himself to Rush University Medical Center, but was then transferred to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody.