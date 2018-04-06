Mom of student shot by U of C police says she’s worried about his mental health

CHICAGO — The mother of a University of Chicago student who was shot earlier this week by campus police says she worries about his mental state.

Police released body-cam video Wednesday of the shooting.

21-year-old Charles Thomas reportedly ignored several orders to drop a metal pipe police say he used to break several apartment and car windows.

Thomas’ mother, Kathleen, says she has bipolar disorder and has kept a close watch on her son in case he started to show symptoms of the condition. She told the Chicago Tribune Thomas had been under a lot of pressure trying to get his bachelor’s degree.

He was shot in the shoulder by a University of Chicago police officer.

A rally will be held Friday afternoon in response to the campus police-involved shooting.