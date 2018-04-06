New art for riders on Damen Avenue Blue Line

CHICAGO — A ride on the “L” at the Damen Blue Line Station will be accompanied with a new soundtrack!

Starting tomorrow, that familiar rumble of the “L” train will be transformed into a work of art.

The art, called “Soundtrack”, incorporates led color panels hanging on the track over Damen Avenue. They’re activated by the sound of moving trains, cars and riders walking along the station platform.

It’s all part of a major renovation to the Damen Station, which first opened in 1895.

“Soundtrack” is one of nearly 70 works of art across eight CTA rail lines.