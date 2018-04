Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. -- A semi truck crashed into a gas station in Elk Grove Village Friday morning.

The accident happened after 6 a.m. on Rohlwing and Devon at a Marathon gas station.

Hazmat teams were called to the scene as a precaution, but no major injuries were reported.

ELK GROVE: Rohlwing And Devon blocked after crash sends semi into gas station. Thankfully, just minor injuries and no one had to be transported to the hospital. Hazmat teams called as precaution. Expect closure at least another hour. @WGNMorningNews pic.twitter.com/yWrBGzwNjl — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) April 6, 2018

No one had to be transported to the hospital.

Northbound Rohlwing is closed at Devon.

