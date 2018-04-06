Time changed for Monday’s White Sox game on WGN-TV due to cold weather

CHICAGO – Monday’s Chicago White Sox game vs. the Tampa Bay Rays, originally scheduled for 7:10 p.m. CT, has been moved to 1:10 p.m. CT due to anticipated cold weather.

Parking lots will open to the general public at 11 a.m. and gates to the ballpark will open at noon.

The White Sox also announced that fans holding used or unused tickets and parking coupons for the game on April 9 can redeem those tickets and coupons for a comparable ticket to any future White Sox game, excluding the Cubs series, and based on availability. Tickets to the April 9 game can be redeemed at the Guaranteed Rate Field box office beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 10.

WGN-TV, WGN Radio AM-720 and WRTO-AM 1200/Univision Radio will broadcast Monday’s game vs. the Rays.

For more information, visit whitesox.com or loswhitesox.com.