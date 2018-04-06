Wrigley Field readies for Opening Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs are getting ready to host the first home game of the season and there’s still a lot of work being done at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs have added some big name free agents to make improvements on the field, but they've also been making improvements to the field.

The Cubs say they’ll be ready for the home opener on Monday and when it’s finally unveiled, fans will see some major improvements.

To combat congestion in the concourses, the team removed concession kiosks, so all food and drink locations are in the brick and steel.

Wrigley has added restrooms and addressed one of the top complaints: cell service. The team has partnered with Xfinity to provide better access to wifi. The company promises this season wifi capacity will increase by 1,000 percent.

Even the Cubs opponents will have a better experience at Wrigley. Visiting teams have long complained that for all of Wrigley’s charm, it had the worst facilities for the visitors. Now the team has added a weight room, batting cage and video room for the visitors.

The competitive advantage is still with the Cubs

The dugouts have been widened 5 to 8 feet, shifted down the line and now boast two rows of benches

Above the dugouts – protective netting has been extended for fan safety.

The multi-year Wrigley renovation is nearly complete. The upper deck is scheduled to be renovated next off season.

The Cubs have two important reminders for fans coming on Monday.

Number one? Get to the ballpark early. Remember traffic is always tight, but even more so on opening day and there’s still the security process to go through.

Second is to bundle up so you can be comfortable during what looks like it’ll be a chilly — possibly snowy — start to the home season.