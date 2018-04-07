7-Day Forecast: Snow on Monday, warm by Friday
-
7-day forecast: Light snow on the way
-
7-Day Forecast: Warm temps continue into early week
-
7-Day Forecast: Snow of 3-5 inches Monday, weekend temps. hit 40s
-
7-Day Forecast: Rain could turn to snow as temperatures tumble
-
7-Day Forecast: Mixture of rain and snow throughout the week
-
-
Updates on flight cancellations, closures and Metra trains as snow hits Chicago
-
7-day forecast: Mild and sunny weekend ahead
-
Over 550 flights were canceled at Chicago airports – Winter Weather Advisory ends at midnight CST
-
7-Day Forecast: Temperatures thaw out, small amount of snow possible
-
7-Day Forecast: Snow overnight, warmer and sunny during the week
-
-
Forecast: Heavy snow for Friday’s commute, over a foot possible this weekend
-
7-Day Forecast: Some snow possible during a cold week
-
Get a sneak peek at the 2018 Chicago Auto Show