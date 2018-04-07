At least 14 people killed in bus crash involving Canadian junior hockey team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NIPAWIN, SASKATCHEWAN --- At least 14 people are dead following a bus crash involving a Canadian junior hockey team.

Police say the bus hit a tractor-trailer last night in Canada's Western Saskatchewan province. 14 people were injured and taken to the hospital, three of them are in critical condition.

There were a total of 28 people on the bus at the time of the crash, including the driver.

The Humboldt Broncos were scheduled to play last night. Authorities have not identified the victims, and would not confirm how many were players. The players range in age from 16 to 21 years-old.