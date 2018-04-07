Family seeks answers after grandfather of 7 murdered in Little Village

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A Little Village family is still searching for answers a month after two men were found shot to death inside a family-run auto-body shop.

Gilberto Castaneda, 56, and Reyes Alfonso Granados, 33, were discovered inside the business in the 3300 block of South Lawndale Avenue about 5:30 p.m. March 10. Both men had been shot in the head.

Castaneda ran the shop with his wife, who at the time, was home with the couple's grandchildren.

On Saturday, Castaneda's family took to the streets to hand out flyers seeking information.

"I can't process why" he was killed, daughter Karina Torres said. "He loved his kids and grandkids. ... He leaves behind seven grandkids who will greatly miss him. It's hard every day when they ask for grandpa, to explain that he's not coming."

"I'm tired of waking up in the morning and wondering why, who and what," daughter Erica Castaneda said. "It's not fair. Our lives will never be the same, and this person is still out there."

As police continue to investigate, the family hopes flyers will encourage someone to come forward with information that could help solve the case.

"It's very important," crisis responder Dawn Valenti said. "Just because you take two lives and they're gone, that doesn't mean they don't have an entire family that loves them. They want to know why this happened."