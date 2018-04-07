Students push for gun control at packed Glen Ellyn town hall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLEN ELLYN, Ill. — Students from several Chicago-area high schools organized a town hall meeting in Glen Ellyn on Saturday to discuss how to enact stricter gun laws.

More than 400 people packed into the First United Methodist Church at 424 Forest Ave. in west suburban Glen Ellyn on Saturday.

"Right now ... my first priority around these discussions is that people take us seriously and take our fears seriously," said Grace Tulley, 18, a senior at Wheaton North High School. "Every time I walk into school, it’s in the back of my mind [that a shooting could happen]. I don’t think that’s something I should be worrying about as a student."

Students across the country have begun organizing after 17 people were gunned down at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., on Feb. 14.

"Just hearing about another Columbine tragedy happening in Florida — that just puts a lot of us into action," student Jeromel Lara said. "Why haven’t we done anything? These students want to tell our officials: Do something about this.”

The students invited congressional candidates from Illinois' 6th District to the meeting. Democrat Sean Casten voiced support for gun-control measures, while incumbent Peter Roskam said he had prior commitments and could not attend.