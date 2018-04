Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Three firefighters are recovering after an early-morning fire at a bakery on the Southwest side.

The fire started before 12:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of W. 42nd St. in the Brighton Park neighborhood.

Several firefighters were trapped inside the bakery, after the wind slammed a door shut behind them. Three firefighters were burned.

Two were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, one was taken to Stroger Hospital.

All three are reported to be in good condition.