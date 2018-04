CHICAGO – One person was taken to the hospital after a fire in the Little Village neighborhood, according to officials.

The fire broke out Sunday morning around 6 a.m. on the 2400 block of South Spaulding at a two-story building.

Officials said a man in his 70s was taken to Mount Sinai. He is in good condition.

Officials said the fire started on the second floor.

No further information was provided.

