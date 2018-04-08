2 dead, 1 injured in Peoria shooting, including Bradley student from Chicago

PEORIA, Ill. — Two people died and another person was injured after an off-campus shooting at Bradley University. According to officials, one of the people who died was a student at the university.

Nasjay Murray, 18, and an unidentified man, were found dead in the 1800 block of West Bradley Avenue in Peoria, Ill., on Sunday, according to the Peoria Journal Star.

According to the newspaper, police were called to the area around 1:45 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

Murray was a freshman in the school’s biomedical science program.

Another Bradley University student was also wounded in the incident. The person was taken to the hospital, treated and released, according to the Peoria Journal Star.

In Murray’s honor, the school will fly flags at half-staff for the next three days. The school is providing counseling services will be available to those in need.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to call Peoria police at 309-673-4521 or Bradley police at 309-677-2000.

We are saddened to share that Bradley has suffered a tragic loss. An off-campus shooting overnight has claimed two lives, one of which is a student of ours. Nasjay Murry, a freshman Biomedical Science major from Chicago died overnight. — Bradley University (@bradleyu) April 8, 2018

At Bradley, we are a family. Together, we are deeply affected and grieving at this senseless tragedy. We extend our condolences and deepest sympathy to Nasjay’s family and friends. — Bradley University (@bradleyu) April 8, 2018

In Nasjay’s honor, campus flags will fly at half-staff for three days. Hugging our Braves close today. ❤️🅱️ — Bradley University (@bradleyu) April 8, 2018