CHICAGO – A 72-year-old man was shot in the city’s Gage Park neighborhood Sunday morning.

The man was shot in the shoulder on the 3000 block of West 52nd Street around 5:30 a.m. Sunday while he was sitting inside a parked car.

He was shot after the offender approached on foot and fired at him.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

The incident is under investigation.