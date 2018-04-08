From Loyola to College Football, Matt Fortuna discusses on Sunday’s Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Typically he's on Sports Feed to discuss College Football, whether leading up to the season, during the campaign, or as it's winding down in January.

But Matt Fortuna of The Athletic was on the show Sunday to discuss his coverage of the Loyola Ramblers during their incredible run to the Final Four. It was a run that pulled him off the College Football beat for just a little bit as he reported on some stories surrounding their NCAA Tournament success.

That was part of his discussion with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman, but like always, he talked some College Football as well.

You can check out Matt's segments on Sunday's program in the video above or below.