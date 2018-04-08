Man armed with assault rifle wanted in shooting of 3 on Rockford party bus

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Police in Rockford continue their search for the man who they said shot and killed three people with an assault rifle on an adult-themed charter bus.

Police said they are looking for a man named Raheed King, 22. He is wanted on four first-degree murder charges.

Anyone who knows where he is should contact police.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday in Rockford.

The driver of the Distinguished Gentleman bus drove to a nearby service station where he met police.

Police said King is believed to be armed and dangerous.