Tab Bamford talks Blackhawks and Baseball on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - This is the end of the season, and it feels a little weird.

On Saturday night, the Blackhawks regular season ended with a loss to the Jets, and their hockey is down done until next fall. Its the first time things have wrapped up for a Joel Quenneville team since 2008, so not being in the playoffs is something new for this franchise.

So what can they do to get them back on track in the 2018-2019 campaign? Tab Bamford discussed that with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman on Sunday's Sports Feed. He also took sometime to discuss a little baseball with his ties to La Vida baseball, which you can watch in the video above or below.