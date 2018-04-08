Teen killed, more than a dozen people shot in Chicago this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A teenage boy was shot and killed and at least 14 other people were wounded in shootings during another violent weekend in Chicago.

Police have their hands full investigating shootings in virtually every part of the city, from the South Side to the West Side, from Little Village to Lakeview. Community activist Andrew Holmes says it’s time to look at the instances of gun violence collectively, as a reason for community-wide alarm.

“It’s just a terrorist attack on another human, no love. You say, ‘am I my brother’s keeper?’ I don’t think so. You’re taking your own people’s lives,” Holmes said

In Austin, 16-year-old Jaheim Wilson and a 13-year-old friend were walking in an alley shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday when someone opened fire.

"The 16-year-old was near his grandmother’s home. I understand that they were walking, and I understand that the individuals discharged the weapon striking them in the head,” Holmes said.

Police say he was shot in the head, leg and hand and pronounced dead on the scene. The 13-year-old boy was also shot, but is now in stable condition.

On the Southwest Side, a man and a woman were wounded in Little Village when police say someone in a group of four opened fire as they were walking home around 9 p.m. Saturday. A 72-year-old man was shot in the shoulder while sitting in his SUV in the Back of the Yards around 5:30 a.m. Sunday. Nearly a dozen other people were wounded in shootings across the city, including multiple women, Holmes said.

Just one week ago, the Chicago Police Department released new crime statistics for the first three months of the year, showing a 22 percent reduction in murders and a 25 percent reduction in shootings compared to the same period last year.

“Until the numbers are zero, then talk to me. Look at the people who are being shot across the city,” Holmes said.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them, or give tips anonymously to help solve some of the shootings this violent weekend.