CHICAGO – A 16-year-old boy was shot in the city’s Englewood neighborhood Monday night, according to officials.

Police said the teen was shot in the arm and leg while he was on the steps of a residence on the 6400 block of South Laflin Street around 8 p.m. on Monday. Police said an offender approached him and there was an exchange of gunfire.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody.