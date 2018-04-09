2 dead, 1 injured after crash on Bishop Ford, official say

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. — Two people died and another person was injured after a crash on the Bishop Ford, according to Illinois State Police.

Two cars collided just after 12 p.m. on Monday south of 159th Street in South Holland, Ill.

Charlene Robinson, 93, and 58-year-old Edward Robinson died. Another person was badly injured and taken to Christ Advocate in serious condition.

The crash and cleanup closed I-94 at I-80 as well as ramps in the area.

Police said all occupants of the cars had seat belts on. It is still unknown if drugs or alcohol were a contributing factor in the crash.