Cubs postpone home opener at Wrigley to Tuesday due to snow

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs have rescheduled their home opener to Tuesday because of a steady snowfall over Wrigley Field.

The Cubs’ game against the Pittsburgh Pirates was scheduled to begin Monday at 1:20 p.m. — and was pushed back until 2:20 p.m.

Around 11 a.m. Monday, the team announced the game would be postponed until Tuesday at 1:20 p.m.

Thousands of fans had already arrived in Wrigleyville when they heard the news they will have to come back tomorrow.

Most were disappointed but are now looking forward to Tuesday’s forecast, which includes sunshine and a high in the upper 40s.

Today's #Cubs home opener at #WrigleyField has been postponed due to ongoing inclement weather. The game will be made up at 1:20 p.m. CDT tomorrow. Gates will open at approximately 11:20 a.m. CDT, and the opening ceremony is scheduled to begin at approximately 12:45 p.m. CDT. pic.twitter.com/ijizgLY2ul — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 9, 2018

Chicago is the last major league team to hold its home opener.