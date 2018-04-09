FeedonThis: Snowy baseball and Corey’s future

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It was a day in which one team in town was saying hello, another was continuing to introduce itself to fans, while another was saying goodbye.

We covered all three on Monday's Sports Feed, including the Cubs and White Sox day of dodging the snowflakes at their respective parks.

Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman recapped all the Social Media fun in the Fodder, and you can watch that in the best of the show in #FeedonThis in the video above.

The Blackhawks did their final interviews of a playoff-less season on Monday, saying goodbye after their worst season in a decade.

Many already were looking towards the future - especially when it comes to goalie Corey Crawford.

Josh and Jarrett discuss his future in the video above.

As usual, Monday featured Man Crush Monday on the show.

Frankly, one of the pics was a bit graphic.

See why in the video above.