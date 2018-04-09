Here’s what’s new in 2018 at Wrigley Field

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Snow is falling all over the new features at Wrigley Field.

Monday is the Cubs' home opener, if weather allows it.

The entire field was covered in snow several hours before the scheduled first pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The stadium itself is in its second to last phase of renovations.

This year's changes include larger concourses, new food and drink options, more bathrooms and better WiFi service.

For the players, they get new dugouts, new batting cages, and a new weight and video room.

These renovations are part of a five-year, $750 million improvement plan that began at the end of the 2014 season.

Also new this year, the Cubs are now offering a cheaper way to get inside this season.

They are offering sixty $10 tickets to every 2018 home game via an online lottery.

Fans can register online at cubs.com (or via the MLB Ballpark app). The lottery opens 48 hours before games and closes 24 hours before first pitch.

"Cubs tickets are harder than ever to get. Our ten sixty tickets is a way to get folks in on the day of games, essentially who might not be able to get tickets when they were on sale or don't have friend with season tickets," said Crane Kenney, Cubs President of Business operations.

"We're stealing something from broadway, but it's a way to get some new fans or fans who are just new to the market who don't have connections yet," said Kenney.

The Park at Wrigley, which holds events throughout the year, is now known as Gallagher Way.

The Cubs say it will still have the same events that it has held before.