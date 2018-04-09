Joe Aguilar joins Sports Feed on Monday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It was supposed to be a chilly opening day, a little snowy, but getting the game in was expected.

Not so fast, Cubs. Mother Nature had other ideas.

Heavy morning snow was enough to keep the team off Wrigley Field for their first game of the 2018 season, choosing to use the scheduled off day Tuesday where better weather was expected. Meanwhile the White Sox got their game on thanks to some quick work from "The Sodfather" at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Meanwhile the Blackhawks were having their exit interviews with the media after missing the playoff for the first time in a decade.

Joe Aguilar of the Daily Herald appeared on Sports Feed to discuss all of these topic on Monday's show with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. You can watch Joe's segments on the show in the video above or below.