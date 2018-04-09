Layoffs for police, firefighters possible in Harvey due to financial issues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARVEY, Ill. -- Financial troubles in one suburb may costs jobs in the police and fire departments.

Fighter fighters and police officers in Harvey, Ill., were called to City HallMonday night and were told that layoffs are possible.

The main issue is underfunded pensions of first responders dating back to 1996.

Mayor Eric Kellogg blames the state comptroller’s office for withholding funds in a manner that hasn't been done since 1861.

But local Alderman Christopher Clark said he's using the comptroller as a scapegoat and that he believes what's happening here with Kellogg and his son administration rises to the criminal level.