Man sentenced to 14 years for using stun gun in attempted kidnapping of woman

ELGIN, Ill. – A suburban man was sentenced to 14 years in prison for attacking an 18-year-old woman with a stun gun and attempting to hold her against her will, according to officials.

Jorge Castaneda, 30, agreed to a sentence to a sentence of 14 years in exchange for a guilty plea to the offense of armed violence and attempted kidnapping—both felonies.

Jody Gleason, the Kane County First Assistant State’s Attorney said that sometime after midnight on April 28, the woman was leaving a business in the 1100 block of South Randall Road in Elgin, Ill., when she noticed that a tire on her car was flat. While stopped at a light at the intersection of Randall and McDonald roads in South Elgin, Castaneda pulled up alongside the woman’s car and told her if she pulled into a nearby parking lot, he would change the tire for her. The woman complied, according to officials.

After he changed the tire, the woman shook Castaneda’s hand to thank him, but he would not let go and put a stun gun to her neck. Officials said the woman kicked him several times and managed to escape.

The woman then called 911 and was taken to the hospital for treatment to her injuries from the stun gun.

When police questioned Castaneda, he admitted to the crime and said he had stabbed the tire while the woman was in the store and then followed her on Randall Road before offering to help with the tire.

Castaneda will receive credit for 705 days served in the Kane County Jail.