Woman attacked, robbed downtown by 2 juveniles

CHICAGO – A woman was attacked and robbed at a popular spot in downtown Chicago by two juveniles.

Chicago police said the robbers are kids between 12 and 15 years old.

The robbery happened in the 300 block of North State Street right near Marina City at 10:30 p.m. Sunday night. A 23-year-old woman was walking down the street when the two kids went up to her and demanded she hand over her belongings. They pushed her down and when she tried to fight back, they implied they had a gun so she stopped.

Chicago police said the woman followed them south over the State Street Bridge toward the Loop. She stopped near the Goodman Theater.

The woman was not hurt.

The incident is under investigation. No one is in custody