$7.5K reward offered for info about Markham man’s shooter

LANSING, Ill. -- The family of a Markham man who was shot and seriously wounded almost a year ago in Lansing, is offering a $7,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who shot him.

In the last year, 21-year-old Randell Newton has gone from running track on the front page of Concordia College’s website to struggling to stand up on his own

“It just affects every day life you know?” he said.

The Concordia College senior was shot in a drive by shooting on April 23, 2017 while leaving a house party in the 174th block of Burnham Avenue in Lansing around 2 a.m. The family said the shots were fired out of a black Dodge Charger.

Nurses told the family he might not survive. He lost a lung and use of both his legs.

“He was on live support for a little over two weeks. just to see your child like that, um it was hard,” his father said.

But the former college football player and track star was determined to live and now he’s determined to walk again.

“I stood up for the first time and it`s starting to look really good,” Newton said.

With his recovery in full swing, the family now wants to know more about what happened on April 23. Specifically, they want to know who is responsible for shooting him.

“We want to get this person off the streets because we don`t want this to happen to any other family,” Danielle Newton, Randell Newton’s mother, said.

For Randell, a criminal justice major who wants to go into law enforcement, it’s not about revenge, it’s about protecting the next victim.

“If I can stop these people from doing it again to somebody else that would make me feel a thousand times better,” he said.

The family is offering a $7,500 reward for anyone who comes forward.

‘If you know something, or if you have any information please don`t be scared to speak up because in a moments time this could be your family and you`ll want somebody to do the exact same thing,” Danielle Newton said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact the Lansing Police Department.