Anonymous $14M donation made to Sarah’s Circle

CHICAGO -- An Uptown nonprofit that helps homeless women got a huge gift.

An anonymous organization donated $14 million to Sarah's Circle.

It's money that will speed up the construction of their new building on Leland and Sheridan.

They hope to complete the building by Spring of 2020.

Sarah's Cirlce will then be able to expand their services to a lot more homeless women.

For 40 years, Sarah's Circle has been helping homeless woman with a place to stay, food, showers, laundry, access to computers and other services.

The new building will have 38 apartments for formerly homeless women, plus 50 beds for an interim housing program.

They plan to break ground sometime this winter.