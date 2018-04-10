× Bulls settling into “7th” after a second-straight loss to the Nets

BROOKLYN – The term has become something of a rallying cry for fans, even if the team doesn’t really embrace it.

Loss games while rebuilding = better chances for a better spot in the NBA Draft Lottery. The majority of fans were all in for this philosophy from the start with varied results throughout the season.

As it turns out, the Bulls actually came through when they needed to as their season gets ready to end in this week. “Lost Yet Won” is a good way to put how their two-game series with the Nets went over the past three days.

For a second time in as many days, the Bulls lost to Brooklyn on Monday 114-105 at the Barclays Center to fall to 27-54 on the season. More importantly, it puts them a full game “ahead” of both the Nets and the Knicks for the seventh-worst record in the league.

They’re a game up on both those teams and a game “behind” the Kings for the sixth spot as they approach their season finale Wednesday against the Pistons at the United Center. Most likely, the Bulls will have the seventh-best chance to get the first overall pick once the ping-pong balls are put into the machine in May.

Once again, it’s not for lack of trying by the Bulls, who had a rather well-balanced effort after an ugly 28-point loss to Brooklyn on Saturday at home.

Seven different players were in double-digits for the Bulls, with Sean Kilpatrick leading the way with 16. Lauri Markkanen, who was out in the game two days ago, scored ten points and grabbed six rebounds, becoming the fourth rookie in team history to score 1,000 points and grab 500 rebounds in a season.

It wasn’t enough to beat the Nets, who don’t have any worry about a first round pick in the lottery since it now belongs to the Cleveland Cavaliers, which they got from Boston in the Kyrie Irving trade last Summer. Allen Crabbe led the way for Brooklyn with 41 points as they pulled a game ahead of the Bulls with a 28-53 record.

So, like all season, the Bulls did a bit of a favor for themselves for the future at the expense of the present. It’s a theme that’s been going since October and will come to an end on Wednesday night.