CPS holds steady on 2017 Nation’s Report Card

CHICAGO -- School districts across the country are getting progress reports and for Chicago, the results are mixed.

The new results show Chicago Public Schools continues on a track of improvement.

However, there is still lots of room for improvement.

The National Assessment of Educational Progress in reading and math happens every other year and tests students at the 4th and 8th grade levels.

The CPS chief education officer said the district has shown a steady trend of growth since 2003.

In the latest results from 2015, 30% of 4th graders showed a proficiency in math, while 8th graders tested at 27%.

Both grades were at 27% proficiency in reading. That’s a 2% increase for 8th graders, compared to 2015. But for 4th graders, there was a 2% drop.

Both grades are still below the national average, which is 40%.

The results also showed a slight narrowing of the gap between white and minority students.

Mayor Emanuel applauded the results, saying, "Chicago's children are making our city proud, and making education experts across the nation take notice.”