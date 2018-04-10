Cubs place Anthony Rizzo on disabled list with back soreness

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs have officially placed Anthony Rizzo on the 10-day disabled list with lower back tightness.

He’s already missed three games, but should return next week to face the St. Louis Cardinals. The first game in that series is scheduled for April 16.

While Rizzo is out, the Cubs have brought up infielder/outfielder Efren Navarro from Triple-A Iowa. He will be available to play in Tuesday’s home opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field.

The 31-year-old Navarro has played parts of five major league seasons with the Los Angeles Angels (2011, 2013-16) and Detroit Tigers (2017), batting .243 (77-for-317) with 16 doubles, three home runs and 22 RBI in 153 career games. He has played 87 games at first base and 44 games in the outfield. He has played three games with Iowa this season, batting .250 (3-for-12) with three RBI, after seeing action in 21 spring training games as a non-roster invitee to big league camp.

Navarro split the 2017 campaign between Detroit and Triple-A Toledo, batting .230 (14-for-61) with two homers and two RBI with the Tigers and hitting .276 (132-for-479) with 10 homers and 61 RBI in 131 games with the Mud Hens. Overall, he is a career .295 hitter (1,347-for-4,571) with 282 doubles, 65 homers and 607 RBI in 1,245 games covering 12 minor league seasons.

The left-handed batter and thrower was originally selected by the Angels in the 50th round of the 2007 Draft out of the University of Nevada-Las Vegas. Navarro is a native of Lynwood, California.