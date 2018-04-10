FeedonThis: Will the Bears find the “Match” with Cam

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - When it came to Kyle Fuller, the Bears wasted no time matching an offer from the division rival Packers.

That's not been the case for Cameron Meredith, who will take their full five days to decide whether to match the offer for the wide receiver. Could it be concerns about his knee after a torn ACL before the 2017 season, or are the confident in what they have right now at the position?

Jarrett Payton and Josh Fyrdman discussed that on Tuesday's Sports Feed, which is part of the #FeedonThis in the video above.

The confidence of fans in the receiving corps should Meredith's deal with the Saints not get matched was also part of the Chicago Sports Exchange on Tuesday.

That was one of the many concepts the guys bought or sold during the segment, including the Blackhawks' chances of making the playoffs next season and the success of the Bulls' first season of rebuilding.

You can watch that segment in the video above.

Meanwhile Javier Baez had a game that's been emblematic of his Cubs career in Tuesday's home opener.

He blasted a pair of homers against the Pirates, but in a critical at-bat in the eighth he struck out with a pair of runners on. It's this continued mix of good and bad that Josh and Jarrett discussed in the video above.