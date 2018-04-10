× Home Opener, Take Two: Cubs don’t mind the day delay for first Wrigley Field game

CHICAGO – Even the most open-minded manager thought Monday was an open-and-shut case.

“On the way out I had no idea if I was going to the Cubs convention or Opening Day,” said Joe Maddon as he walked into a Winter Wonderland at the dawn of Spring. “So I thought it was the right thing to do.”

No reason to wait, or try to rush, thought the manager. Mother Nature made her statement, and with good weather predicted for a scheduled off day on Tuesday, the Cubs’ home opener was pushed back 24 hours.

It was a bit of a bummer for fans of the team who had to wait longer than any one else in Major League Baseball this year to see their squad at home, since the Cubs started 2018 with nine games on the road That wait incresed another day with the snow, as the Cubs will now hit the field with the Pirates to start the Wrigley Field slate on Tuesday at 1:20 PM.

Fans might have been upset, but the players weren’t exactly bothered by the weather. Social media was full of pictures of a few Cubs’ enjoying the snow on the field, soaking in the unique atmosphere.

“It’s sucks were not playing, and we’re not going to get the game in today, but it’s kind of a fun situation,” said closer Brandon Morrow, who is taking part in his first game at Wrigley Field as a member of the Cubs. “It’s different than you’re used to, seeing the snow coming down and everything.”

The last time that happened bad enough for a home opener to be delayed by snow came on April 8, 2003, when three inches of snow caused the game to be called in the morning. Instead the Cubs played the Expos the next day at Wrigley Field and won 6-1, taking advantage of an already scheduled off day.

Fifteen years later the do so again, dealing with their second postponement of the young season, having had the game last Tuesday in Cincinnati called due to rain.

“Just roll with it,” said relief pitcher Steve Cishek of the postponement. “The snow is pretty much out of our control. I think some guys were looking forward to just having a day off tomorrow, but it comes today. So it’s good for all of us.”

Especially the forecast of sunny skies and “warm up” to 43 degrees at game time. Best to keep the April baseball out of the December weather.