Matt Peck discusses the Bulls as their season draws to a close on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - The end as come, just as many assumed it would, maybe even a bit better, in fact. For many, that's actually not a good thing.

Many were hoping the Bulls would have the worst record in the league since they were all in with a rebuild for the 2017-2018 season. They weren't good by any means, but right now they've got the seventh-best odds to win the NBA Draft Lottery.

Meanwhile the team has seen the development of a few young players and some signs that the franchise could have something going in the coming seasons.

