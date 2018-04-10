Northbrook residents discuss gun violence, assault weapons ban

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTHBROOK, Ill. -- Residents in a northern suburb were at a meeting Tuesday evening that took aim at gun violence.

The meeting in Northbrook, Ill., centered around a potential ban on assault style weapons in the suburb--the aftermath of the most recent mass shooting in Parkland, Fla., where 17 people were killed and 17 more were wounded. Prior to Parkland, the shooting in Las Vegas left 58 dead and dozens more wounded.

The State of Illinois has an assault weapons ban on the books but it's limited in scope. Currently, an expansion of that ban is currently being debated in Springfield.

Northbrook could pass its own ban which could be then legally challenged.

No action was taken Tuesday. The meeting was for residents to provide their commentary.